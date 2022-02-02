Trish Stratus Lands Starring Role In New Holiday Film

Trish Stratus has landed her first starring movie role, a holiday film that begins filming next week. Stratus announced on her official website that she will star in her own holiday film, which will film in Canada.

The announcement quotes Stratus as saying, “I’m so excited to take on this role. I love the character – there are many parallels to my own life. I can’t wait to create more Christmas magic.”

The WWE Hall of Famer has previously appeared in the 2011 film Bounty Hunters, 2015’s Gridlocked, and 2020’s Christmas in the Rockies. Stratus also took to Twitter today to comment, writing:

“Lead role landed. Months of prep work and I am dialled in. I start filming next week…. If you need me I’ll be making cinematic excellence for the month 💁🏼‍♀️ Click link for deets on my movie. Ahh!! ‘my’ movie – I got my very own frickin’ movie! https://bit.ly/3FM22M1

#bucketlist”