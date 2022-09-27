wrestling / News

Trish Stratus Says She’s Started a ‘Secret Project’ Involving WWE

September 26, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Trish Stratus Image Credit: WWE

Trish Stratus is working on a secret project that appears to involve WWE. The WWE Hall of Famer posted to her Twitter account to note that she has begun her first day on the project and tagged WWE with a film camera, as you can see below.

There’s no word on what Stratus is working on, though WWE has been doing several documentary projects as part of the A&E Biography: WWE Legends series, as well as the other A&E WWE shows like Most Wanted Treasures and WWE Rivals.

