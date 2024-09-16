Trish Stratus Teases Match With Tiffany Stratton

As previously reported, Trish Stratus and Tiffany Stratton interacted at WWE Money in the Bank this year, teasing a match between the two. While that match hasn’t happened yet, Stratus is still hinting at it. During an appearance for Comic-Con Northern Ireland 2024 (via Fightful), Stratus picked Stratton as someone she’d like to get the ring with.

She said: “Becky Lynch. Oh wait, we did that already. [Laughs] What time is it? Is it Tiffy Time? I mean, she’s a little bit arrogant, and I think it’d be interesting to show her what it’s all about from someone back in the day. Maybe Tiffany Stratton.“