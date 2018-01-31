Trish Stratus Thanks The Women of WWE, Says They Made History at the Royal Rumble PPV

Thank you ladies for welcoming me into your world to be a part of such a monumental night – you, we, made history!! To bring together the past and the present further cemented the foundation we have all worked so hard to build. – It made me proud watching you all doing your thing in the ring, but what I loved most was seeing up close and personal the passion and love from each of you for what you do out there. Only a handful of people in this world can do what we do as @wwe Superstars, to be gathered with 29 of the best female Superstars who were all willing to uplift one another was both inspiring and empowering. – Keep this ball rolling, develop your characters, hone those skills, do it for you, do it for the fans, because what I saw out there was so great, and the powerful message it is sending is even greater.❣️ . . . . . . . . @sashabankswwe @beckylynchwwe @sarahloganwwe @mandysacs @machetegirl @kairisane_wwe @taminawwe @ashasebera_danabrooke @torriewilson @sonyadevillewwe @yaonlylivvonce @thelanawwe @mimicalacool @rubyriottwwe @guerrero_vickie @carmellawwe @natbynature @thebarbieblank @trinity_fatu @jackiemooretx @niajaxwwe @wwe_embermoon @thebethphoenix @wwe_asuka @themickiejames @thenikkibella @thebriebella @itsmebayley @wwe

