Trish Stratus Thanks The Women of WWE, Says They Made History at the Royal Rumble PPV
– Trish Stratus posted the following on Instagram, thanking the women of WWE for having her at the Royal Rumble, and telling them that they made history together…
Thank you ladies for welcoming me into your world to be a part of such a monumental night – you, we, made history!! To bring together the past and the present further cemented the foundation we have all worked so hard to build. – It made me proud watching you all doing your thing in the ring, but what I loved most was seeing up close and personal the passion and love from each of you for what you do out there. Only a handful of people in this world can do what we do as @wwe Superstars, to be gathered with 29 of the best female Superstars who were all willing to uplift one another was both inspiring and empowering. – Keep this ball rolling, develop your characters, hone those skills, do it for you, do it for the fans, because what I saw out there was so great, and the powerful message it is sending is even greater.❣️ . . . . . . . . @sashabankswwe @beckylynchwwe @sarahloganwwe @mandysacs @machetegirl @kairisane_wwe @taminawwe @ashasebera_danabrooke @torriewilson @sonyadevillewwe @yaonlylivvonce @thelanawwe @mimicalacool @rubyriottwwe @guerrero_vickie @carmellawwe @natbynature @thebarbieblank @trinity_fatu @jackiemooretx @niajaxwwe @wwe_embermoon @thebethphoenix @wwe_asuka @themickiejames @thenikkibella @thebriebella @itsmebayley @wwe