Trish Stratus Thinks Cardi B’s Recent Tweets About Her Are Cool

In an interview with My Mom’s Basement (via Fightful, Trish Stratus spoke about recent tweets from Cardi B after both Stratus and Lita returned to WWE TV.

Cardi, who has commented on wrestling in the past, seemed excited to see the pair. The tweet has since been deleted.

Stratus said: “It’s obviously because of our derrière, our back ends. We both have asses that have been talked about for decades now [laughs]. No, there’s much more. I don’t know, I think it’s cool. She was looking at it like a strong female badass. That’s who Cardi B is. She grew up on that. Did I influence Cardi B? Maybe, I don’t know. But I think it’s cool. To me, it’s a successful woman in another industry uplifting another woman and giving that awareness. It’s all about that. It’s about supporting and uplifting other women because the stronger as a group, with us all supporting each other and recognizing there’s a space for everyone is super important and what really makes us continue to grow. That’s the thing, right. It’s nostalgic. It’s funny because I actually said that to a friend. I was like, ‘Oh my….’ I mean, did I fangirl about her tweet? Yes, I did. I thought that was cool. I showed a friend, and she goes, ‘Yeah, of course. Remember what you represent. That’s the nostalgic thing, like she grew up watching what you did, a woman making it in a male-dominated world, and she dod that too. How cool. Did you influence it? I don’t know.’ But that’s what she saw, and she had that representation, she had that visibility. So yeah, it’s really neat to be in that position. Did I fangirl? Yeah, a little bit.“