Trish Stratus Comes To Tiffany Stratton’s Aid On WWE Smackdown

Trish Stratus came to the ring to help Tiffany Stratton on this week’s WWE Smackdown. Friday night’s show saw Stratton take on Candice LeRae in one-on-one action. The match ended with Stratton picking up the win, but LeRae and Nia Jax assaulted her after the bout.

That led to Stratus, who is teaming with Stratton against Jax and LeRae at WWE Elimination Chamber, coming down to the ring to even the odds. Still, Jax and LeRae came out on top in the end and Charlotte Flair, who was out watching the match, came down to the ring to pose over Stratton: