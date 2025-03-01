wrestling / News
Trish Stratus & Tiffany Stratton Fight Off Nia Jax & Candice LeRae On WWE Smackdown
Nia Jax and Candice LeRae tried to get one over on Trish Stratus and Tiffany on this week’s WWE Smackdown, but things didn’t turn out in their favor. Stratton competed against Chelsea Green on Friday night’s episode, a match that was set up when Green and Piper Niven interrupted Stratton and Stratus in the opening segment.
Jax and LeRae came down to interrupt the match and attack Stratton and Stratus, but the two were able to fight off their rivals.
Stratton and Stratus will face Jax and LeRae at WWE Elimination Chamber on Saturday.
