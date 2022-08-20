Trish Stratus To Appear On Next Week’s WWE Raw

Next week’s Raw will get a dose of Stratusfaction, with Trish Stratus appearing on the show. WWE announced on tonight’s episode of Smackdown that the WWE Hall of Famer will appear on next Monday’s show, which takes place in Toronto.

The announcement on Stratus’ website reads:

BREAKING: Trish Stratus set to appear on Raw this Monday in Toronto

Who says the stratusfaction has to stop at this weekend’s live events in Ontario, Canada?

It was just announced during SmackDown! that Trish Stratus will be appearing on Raw this Monday night. Her first appearance on WWE’s flagship show since August 2019 when she teamed with Natalya vs. Charlotte Fair and Becky Lynch.

Raw emanates live from the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto.