Trish Stratus To Appear On Corner Gas Animated

It was reported earlier this month that Lance Storm and Bret Hart were set to appear on Corner Gas Animated during this season. Her official website revealed details on her role.

She will voice ‘Shauna’, a smart device similar to Alexa or an Amazon Echo Dot.

She said: “What an honor to be a part of such an iconic Canadian series! I’m excited to watch my voice come alive!”

Here’s a synopsis of the episode: “When Brent and Hank spot their favourite wrestler Lance Fury (voiced by Lance Storm) in Dog River, it’s a dream come true! Until they discover Lance has retired and come to town to interview Emma for his gardening podcast. Lance’s interest in Emma makes Oscar jealous and he vows to seek revenge. When Fury’s nemesis “The Bad Mechanic” (voiced by Bret Hart) learns he’s in Dog River, he tracks him down for the ultimate showdown. Meanwhile, Lacey is worried her SHAUNA home assistant (voiced by Trish Stratus) is going to spy on her, so she gifts SHAUNA to Wanda. When Wanda bonds with SHAUNA, Lacey gets jealous. Karen and Davis accidentally buy the world’s best personal massage unit with their police budget and try to prove to Fitzy that it’s police equipment.“