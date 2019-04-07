wrestling / News

WWE News: Trish Stratus Praises Torrie Wilson’s Hall of Fame Speech, Road to WrestleMania Diaries, Kofi Kingston on Canvas 2 Canvas

April 7, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Trish Stratus Raw 82718

– Trish Stratus took to Twitter to offer praise for Torrie Wilson’s emotional speech at her WWE Hall of Fame induction. Stratus posted:

– WWE posted the following Road to WrestleMania diaries featuring Triple H discussing NXT Takeover: New York and Kurt Angle reflecting on his final day as an active wrestler:

– Here is the latest Canvas 2 Canvas, featuring Rob Schamberger painting Kofi Kingston:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Canvas 2 Canvas, Kofi Kingston, Torrie Wilson, Trish Stratus, WWE Hall of Fame, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading