wrestling / News
WWE News: Trish Stratus Praises Torrie Wilson’s Hall of Fame Speech, Road to WrestleMania Diaries, Kofi Kingston on Canvas 2 Canvas
April 7, 2019 | Posted by
– Trish Stratus took to Twitter to offer praise for Torrie Wilson’s emotional speech at her WWE Hall of Fame induction. Stratus posted:
So proud of our girl @Torrie11!!! A speech from the heart that touched everyone in that arena. This woman shines the brightest light and gives the most love💕
And how great was it seeing @StacyKeibler back!! A class act, looking gorgeous as ever!
Love these girls! #WWEHOF https://t.co/ovvWqASyAW
— Trish Stratus (@trishstratuscom) April 7, 2019
– WWE posted the following Road to WrestleMania diaries featuring Triple H discussing NXT Takeover: New York and Kurt Angle reflecting on his final day as an active wrestler:
– Here is the latest Canvas 2 Canvas, featuring Rob Schamberger painting Kofi Kingston:
More Trending Stories
- Triple H Takes Multiple Shots At AEW During WWE Hall of Fame Ceremony
- Angelina Love and Velvet Sky Debut At ROH G1 Supercard, Attack WOH Champion (Pics, Video)
- More Details & Video On Bret Hart Fan Attack At WWE Hall of Fame Ceremony Including Dash Wilder Appearing to Punch Fan In Face
- Pics of Torrie Wilson and Stacy Keibler From WWE Hall of Fame