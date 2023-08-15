wrestling / News
Trish Stratus vs. Becky Lynch Cage Match Announced for Next Week’s WWE Raw
– Another huge matchup was announced for next week’s episode of WWE Raw. WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus will now face Becky Lynch in a Steel Cage Match on Raw after their match on last night’s show ended in a double countout. You can check out the match announcement and Zoey Stark and Stratus’ reaction to the match below.
Next week’s Raw is being held in Quebec City, Quebec. It will be brodcast live on USA Network at 8:00 pm EST. Here’s the updated lineup:
* WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Chad Gable vs. Gunther (c)
* Steel Cage Match: Becky Lynch vs. Trish Stratus
* Drew McIntyre and Matt Riddle vs. The New Day
* The Miz will be in action against someone better than LA Knight
IT IS OFFICIAL!@trishstratuscom will face @BeckyLynchWWE inside of a Steel Cage!#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/4Hscvf5enY
— WWE (@WWE) August 15, 2023
EXCLUSIVE: A Steel Cage Match is …. a blessing in disguise for @trishstratuscom?!#WWERaw@ZoeyStarkWWE pic.twitter.com/7qPmWhF0M5
— WWE (@WWE) August 15, 2023
