Trish Stratus vs. Charlotte Flair Announced For SummerSlam

– Trish Stratus is returning to the ring for a match against Charlotte Flair at SummerSlam. WWE set the match during tonight’s Smackdown, with Flair coming down to crash the King’s Corner segment featuring Stratus. Flair issued the challenge, which Stratus accepted.

Stratus last competed at WWE Evolution last year, when she teamed with Lita against Mickie James and Alicia Fox. We’ll have an updated card for SummerSlam after Smackdown.