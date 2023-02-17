Trish Stratus Was Reportedly Planned For Last Monday’s WWE RAW

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that at one point, Trish Stratus was scheduled to appear on this past Monday’s episode of WWE RAW. However, the appearance was cancelled due to a recent injury to Dakota Kai.

It appears that WWE may be trying to build Becky Lynch, Stratus and Lita vs. Damage CTRL. That match, or any match involving those women, is not planned for Elimination Chamber. However, the angle “isn’t dead” at this time and is still planned. It’s unknown when such a match could happen, however, as Kai and IYO SKY are reportedly set to defend their titles against Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler at Wrestlemania.