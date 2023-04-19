wrestling / News
Trish Stratus on Working Her WrestleMania 39 Match With a Partially Torn Hamstring
April 19, 2023 | Posted by
– During an appearance on Busted Open Radio this week, WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus revealed she had a partially torn hamstring injury going into her match at WrestleMania 39. She stated the following (via WrestlingInc.com):
“I had a few obstacles. I had a partially torn hamstring, by the way. Nobody knew about that. It was just like, WrestleMania, let’s just go… This time, I had this injury, so I was a little unsure going in, but man, there’s something about feeling at home. It’s like riding a bike, as you guys know when we get back in there, your body’s like, ‘I got this, just do your thing,’ and it just flows.”
Trish Stratus teamed with Becky Lynch and Lita to beat Damage CTRL in a six-woman tag team match at the event.
