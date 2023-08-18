Trish Stratus Set To Wrestle At WWE Live Events For First Time Since 2006

Trish Stratus has announced that she will be wrestling this weekend at WWE live events for the first time since 2006. They include shows in Ottawa tomorrow night and Laval, Quebec on Sunday. The announcement reads:

Trish Stratus returns to the ring at WWE Live Events this weekend.

After competing against Becky Lynch on Raw this past Monday in Winnipeg, Trish is back at it as she has been added to this weekend’s Canadian WWE SuperShows.

For the first time in almost 2 decades, the WWE Hall of Famer will be in action this Saturday in Ottawa, Ontario (TICKETS) and Sunday in Laval, Quebec (TICKETS).

“Thank You Trish” t-shirts will be available at both events so you can thank her in person!

Then prepare for a combustible Monday Night Raw in Quebec City (TICKETS) after the announcement of a future Steel Cage match vs. The Man.

Don’t miss your chance to see Stratusfaction live. Get your tickets today!