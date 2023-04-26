Trish Stratus Thinks WWE Would Benefit From “More Trish Stratus”

In her recent appearance with After The Bell, WWE’s Trish Stratus shared her thoughts on the promotion in the wake of her recent return at WrestleMania 39 (via Wrestling Inc). Stratus commented on her goals as a returning talent and how she considers her performance objectives now that she’s back in the ring. She also referenced the changes to the industry and cementing her legacy after more than two decades performing. You can find a few highlights and listen to the complete podcast below.

On what she wants to contribute to the industry with her return: “I’d like to see more Trish Stratus. Every time I come back, there are a few boxes I want to check. Is it interesting? Will it be intriguing to the fans? Will it do something for future generations? Will I be challenged as a performer or entertainer? Also, since I have been doing this for over 23 years, can I still do this?”

On establishing her own presence as an industry veteran: “Forget about males or females, we’re just superstars on the show. We started to establish that, but there are still signs of ‘oh that’s a girl’s match or whatever.’ I want to erase that. I want you to remember me as the greatest superstar in the history of WWE. Period.”

On chasing more titles now that she’s active again for WWE: “I mean, I like shiny things. Nowadays, they have the luxury of competing for how many titles? I’m just going to throw this out there — I’m not a numbers person but my retirement match [in September 2006] was me retiring as champion. So, am I technically still the champion? I might be approaching 6,000 days now.”