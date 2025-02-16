Trish Stratus To Return to the Ring at WWE Elimination Chamber

As previously reported, Trish Stratus proposed teaming up with Tiffany Stratton on last night’s episode of WWE Smackdown, and helped her against Nia Jax and Candice LeRae. Trish’s official website has confirmed that Stratus and Stratton will team up against Jax and LeRae at WWE Elimination Chamber. Stratus returned to WWE at the Royal Rumble, and this will be her first non-Rumble match since 2023. Here’s the updated lineup:

* Women’s Elimination Chamber Match: Liv Morgan vs. Bianca Belair vs. Alexa Bliss vs. Bayley vs. Naomi vs. Roxanne Perez OR Raquel Rodriguez

* Men’s Elimination Chamber Match: CM Punk vs. John Cena vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Logan Paul vs. Damian Priest vs. Seth Rollins OR Finn Balor

* Trish Stratus & Tiffany Stratton vs. Nia Jax & Candice LeRae