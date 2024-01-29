Trish Stratus Open To Returning at WWE Money in the Bank If It Makes Sense

In an interview with Inside the Ropes (via Fightful), Trish Stratus said that she’s open to coming back to WWE at Money in the Bank in Toronto if it makes sense to do. Stratus last wrestled for WWE last year, in a loss to Becky Lynch at WWE Payback.

She said: “I always say if I can check all these boxes. If I can add something different, make something interesting with a unique approach to different characters, then I’ll do it. I also say, as long as I can go 100%. I’m never gonna come back and be like, ‘Listen, I’m gonna do this, but I’m only at like 60%, so I’m gonna do only like half my moves.’ I’m not gonna do that. I want to give you 100%. I never know until I get in. If the call comes, I’ll have to check those boxes. Can I still go? I’ll get in the ring, I’ll see where I’m at, and then see what the idea is. It’s always about creative and making sure that it’s something that will Stratusfy the fans and be something exciting and different.“