Trish Stratus WWE 24 Documentary Debuts on Dec. 1

November 19, 2019 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Trish Stratus Raw 82718

– Trish Stratus announced today that the WWE 24 documentary special for her will debut on Sunday, December 1 on the WWE Network. It will make its Network debut after the Starrcade 2019 special.

The new documentary will cover the WWE Hall of Famer’s career and her recent in-ring return against Charlotte Flair last August at Summerslam.

