Trish Stratus Appears On WWE Raw, Explains Her Attack On Becky Lynch

Trish Stratus explained why she attacked Becky Lynch last week on this week’s WWE Raw. Monday’s show saw Stratus come out to talk about her attack, wearing her throwback gear before she talked about how she changed the game for women’s wrestling and said that while fans chanted “This is awesome” for the women’s main event of WrestleMania 34, they should have been chanting “Thank you Trish.”

Stratus then said that Lynch was acting like Four Horsewomen began the Women’s Evolution, which was a joke, and that she wanted to come back and see if Lynch believed her own hype. She said she was no one’s sidekick, wasn’t Lynch’s friend, and not a nostalgia act, and that she had to put Lita out of her misery by attacking her.