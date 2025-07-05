Trish Stratus Makes WWE Return on Smackdown, Will Face Tiffany Stratton At Evolution

Trish Stratus made her return to WWE TV on this week’s Smackdown to accept a challenge from Tiffany Stratton for Evolution. Friday’s episode saw Stratton come out and address Jade Cargill, who she will battle at WWE SummerSlam. Stratton said that she also has to defend her WWE Women’s Championship at Evolution and got to choose her opponent.

Cargill then came out and said that if Stratton made the wrong choice she might not make it to SummerSlam, but said that she would win the title regardless. Stratton then called for Stratus to come out and offered her the title match at Evolution. Stratus talked about the importance of Evolution and how Stratton helped her have a special moment by wrestling in front of her kids, then accepted the challenge.

WWE Evolution takes place on July 13th and will air live on Peacock and Netflix internationally.

"I'm coming out with that title ALWAYS."@Jade_Cargill has her sights set on gold and she's willing to do whatever it takes to get it 😤 pic.twitter.com/zMdBh3ub8J — WWE (@WWE) July 5, 2025

Look who it is! WWE Hall of Famer @trishstratuscom is here 👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/kqazVsPdzZ — WWE (@WWE) July 5, 2025