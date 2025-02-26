wrestling / News

Trish Stratus Set For This Week’s Episode of WWE Smackdown

February 26, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Night of Champions Trish Stratus Image Credit: WWE, BT Sport

WWE has announced that Trish Stratus will appear on this Friday’s episode of Smackdown on the USA Network. The episode airs live from the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Here’s the updated lineup:

* WWE United States Championship: Shinsuke Nakamura (c) vs. LA Knight
* Chelsea Green vs. TBD
* Trish Stratus to appear

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Trish Stratus, WWE Smackdown, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading