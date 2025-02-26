wrestling / News
Trish Stratus Set For This Week’s Episode of WWE Smackdown
WWE has announced that Trish Stratus will appear on this Friday’s episode of Smackdown on the USA Network. The episode airs live from the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Here’s the updated lineup:
* WWE United States Championship: Shinsuke Nakamura (c) vs. LA Knight
* Chelsea Green vs. TBD
* Trish Stratus to appear
See you in Toronto!#wwesmackdown @WWE @TKOGrp
📅 This Friday
📍@ScotiabankArena
🎟️ https://t.co/GDZODhOeWy pic.twitter.com/SCr79IW4xq
— Trish Stratus (@trishstratuscom) February 26, 2025
