Various News: Troy Aikman Gives Shout Out To Hulk Hogan, Latest Ten Pounds of Gold Features Jim Cornette, Finn Balor Posts Throwback Photo

October 12, 2018 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Hulk Hogan WWE

– Hulk Hogan noted on Twitter that he got a shout out from Troy Aikman during last night’s Thursday Night Football.

– Finn Balor posted a photo of himself from 2008.

– The latest Ten Pounds of Gold features Jim Cornette talking about the legacy of the NWA title.

