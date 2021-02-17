Trump Plaza, Site of Wrestlemania IV and V, Demolished Today (Video)

The Associated Press reports that the Trump Plaza Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City, which hosted Wrestlemania IV and V, was demolished today.

The venue originally opened in 1984 and ran until 2014, although it had periods of financial hardship prior to that and filed for bankruptcy multiple times (2004, 2009, 2014). It had fallen into such a state of disrepair since then that pieces of the building were peeling off and falling to the ground. The building was imploded this morning around 9 AM with 3,000 sticks of Dynamite. It took less than twenty seconds to complete.

Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small said: “I got chills. This is a historic moment. It was exciting.”

Small guessed the rubble is around eight stories tall and will be removed by June 10. Other parts of the venue on Boardwalk and Pacific Avenue, the main road along the row of casinos, were not included. They will be demolished later with heavy equipment.

You can see clips of the building coming down below

Trump Plaza Casino in Atlantic City just imploded. pic.twitter.com/XSBecAp28R — euronews (@euronews) February 17, 2021