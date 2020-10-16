In a recent interview on The Wrestling Inc. Daily, Lavie Margolin, the author of TrumpMania: Vince McMahon, WWE and the Making of America’s 45th President, discussed why he thinks Donald Trump could appear on WWE TV after the United States presidential election, WWE’s business dealings with Saudi Arabia, and much more. Here are some of the highlights:

Lavie Margolin on WWE’s business relationship with Saudi Arabia and the company potentially doing more shows in the country: “Of course, the bottom line of any corporation is to bring value to its shareholders, whether it’s public or not. I remember the first time I heard that in a college intro class, I was like, ‘wow, I thought they were trying to do good things.’ I think firstly, what drives the McMahons, and Trump and other people is money many times. So I think when they do something controversial, they have to sort of couch it in the best way possible to say like, ‘we’re doing this for change,’ but when you’re going out there and you’re running shows, it’s either overtly promoting the country, or its not disassociating from it.

“It’s endorsing it, and it’s using sports or entertainment as a vehicle to sort of advance things. And it’s very different, if you remember from the mid-to-late ’80s with South Africa, [Frederik Willem] de Klerk and the way that they were treating people over there. There was a whole movement. ‘We won’t play Sun City.’ You look at how things have changed there but certainly, the WWE has taken advantage of the opportunities afforded by Trump, but I think they’re somewhat lucky, in that, they’re sort of able to take the tail wind of another company that’s sort of unabashedly doing it, which is the UFC and Dana White.”

On Trump potentially appearing on WWE TV after the election: “WWE, they barely mention Trump, but White’s like, ‘hey, I just watched the fights with him, and he’s great. And I’m going to speak at his convention.’ So it sort of opens the door, and I’ve been thinking about this in the last couple of days. If the WWE actually brought Trump onto RAW or SmackDown, I think based on what the UFC has done themselves, I don’t know if it would be as controversial as if they had done it as a standalone. If he is elected, I think everything is out the window. He’ll do more of what he wants, and then, if he’s not re-elected and doesn’t continue on, which aren’t necessarily connected elements, he’ll want to be back in the public eye. And that’s one of the first places that will embrace him, and there’s, from what I’ve read or heard, $450 million of debt to pay down. So whatever you can do, that’s certainly a good way to make a couple million.”