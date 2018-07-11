Truths & Lies: Kevin Owens/RAW, Brock/UFC, Seth Rollins, More

“Hello Mr. Watry,

“I’m an avid reader, and I just wanted to reach out and tell you how much I enjoy your articles. I find them very insightful and well-written and I really find your perspective unique. I think what I appreciate most is how little negativity you show. I respect that. I’m honestly not sure why you are met with such resentment and hostility by some of the readers, but I guess you can’t make everyone happy. Anyway, thank you again for all you do and please keep up the good work.”

– 411mania reader

Backstory

WWE Extreme Rules 2018 is this Sunday night, so that topic can wait until the weekend. In the meantime, let’s discuss the rest of the wrestling world…

Truths & Lies

TRUTH: Kevin Owens prefers to be on Raw. – I am not known for reporting news. That is not my thing. Never has been, likely never will be. That being said, I do absolutely have some sources out there and back in 2016 had quite the gem on Kevin Owens.

As I exclusively noted last year, KO was originally pegged for SD Live in WWE Draft. He vetoed it. Got moved this year. Might head back… — Justin Watry (@JustinWatry) November 20, 2017

Before planned top stud Finn Balor got hurt and before the company’s last minute Universal Championship dilemma, Kevin Owens was heading to the blue brand during the much hyped WWE Draft. Sadly, he wanted no part of it and ultimately got his wish. Of course, that ended up being a huge deal later on as he was thrust into the main event picture and spent the second half of 2016 as RAW’s top heel. When the Superstar ShakeUp deal went down in April 2017, there was no stopping it this time – WWE moved him to Smackdown LIVE, what they intended to do the previous July. Now, as the tweet mentions, he wrapped up his story line with Daniel Bryan and Shane McMahon…and went back to Raw. Where he wanted to be all along.

“I absolutely have a preference, I would much rather be on RAW.” – Kevin Owens to Comicbook.com

Nice of him to finally confirm my story from two years ago. Now for everybody who insulted me for ‘making stuff up,’ you can officially apologize.

LIE: Brock Lesnar returning to UFC changes his WWE status. – Big waves last Saturday night when Brock Lesnar was back on a UFC pay-per-view, this time confronting new Heavyweight Champion Daniel Cormier. Obviously, that is a big money fight and will happen at some point in late 2018 or early 2019 depending on who you believe. There had been rumblings over a Brock/Dana White reunion for awhile now, so it was really just a matter of time.

As for how this relates to his WWE status? You know…being the current Universal Title holder and all?

Well, the USADA thing explains why he has been off television. Lets his body rest and/or get set for testing.

It also may kinda/sorta explain why Vince McMahon kept the belt on him at WrestleMania 34 and even the Greatest Royal Rumble event. No doubt he knew this UFC return was in the works and wanted Brock to still be holding a WWE championship when it went down. Publicity, publicity, publicity.

Now for the future – you have to assume nothing has changed. Brock Lesnar is still the Universal Champion and is still going to drop it in the near future. Mania was the thought initially. Then in Saudi Arabia. Now Summerslam is the next target date. Either way, whether it is Roman Reigns, Braun Strowman, Bobby Lashley, Finn Balor, or Seth Rollins – Brock is not going to be sticking around the professional wrestling business much longer. Some will jump for joy over that notion. Others know full well what kind of presence he brings. I happen to enjoy him as the special attraction for the WWE Network. However, even I have to admit it is time for a chance. Hopefully sooner rather than later…

TRUTH: Seth Rollins is having the best run of his career. – Better than his run with The Shield? Better than his WWE World Title run? Better than his…yeah, I am going with his 2018 campaign. Since Dean Ambrose was put on the injured list and that epic Gauntlet style match from February, it has been Monday Night RAWllins! Dude if ring on all cylinders and has the live crowds loving every moment. Even the baaaaaaad comedy from Monday night worked. Why? Because it was Seth Rollins. I guarantee you if John Cena or Roman Reigns said those jokes, it would have been ripped apart. Rollins though, he’s a made man right now. Part of me already accepts that he won’t be the one to dethrone Brock Lesnar at the top of the mountain, but can you imagine? Place would be on fire for that showdown.

At least nobody is foolishly talking about how ‘reckless’ he is anymore…remember that nonsense?

LIE: Bobby Lashley vs. Roman Reigns will suck. – Before Monday night, the Bobby Lashley vs. Roman Reigns feud has been kinda flat. I mean, I 100% prefer this over some kind of multi-man match that was originally teased. It just makes the most sense and is a legitimate pay-per-view main event. Two face power horses going at it to prove who is better. How can you not love that? Well, despite WWE’s best efforts, the tag matches with The Revival and back and forth verbal exchanges were not really working. The brawl to open RAW though…that worked and worked wonders. Now I can’t wait for Extreme Rules and am very interested in finding out who wins.

Conventional wisdom says Reigns will be victorious and yeah, he is my prediction. However, I may be secretly rooting for Lashley. The man has been ‘protected’ since coming back to WWE in April and since day one, the rumor has been him being built up for a battle against Brock Lesnar. Maybe that is still the plan? Reigns is the safe pick, but he was at WM34 too. And Greatest Royal Rumble. And every other match he has lost in the meantime. Remember it was him who took the defeat to The Revival on Raw, not Lashley. This is a real dream match for many fans and one that is deserving of the top spot on the card.

< U>Cheap Plugs

Nodq.com

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @JustinWatry

Thanks.