TSN Officially Announces AEW Dynamite Deal, Will Air on TV and Streaming Platforms

– TSN has made its previously-reported AEW Dynamite deal an official thing, announcing the news that it will carry the show on Tuesday. The network announced on Tuesday evening that the show will air live on the network’s television feeds as well as streaming platforms such as TSN.ca and the TSN App.

The deal was originally reported on Monday. The show will air in the US on TNT and will be available internationally on FITE TV through the AEW Plus $4.99 a month service.

You can read the full announcement below: