wrestling / News
TSN Officially Announces AEW Dynamite Deal, Will Air on TV and Streaming Platforms
– TSN has made its previously-reported AEW Dynamite deal an official thing, announcing the news that it will carry the show on Tuesday. The network announced on Tuesday evening that the show will air live on the network’s television feeds as well as streaming platforms such as TSN.ca and the TSN App.
The deal was originally reported on Monday. The show will air in the US on TNT and will be available internationally on FITE TV through the AEW Plus $4.99 a month service.
You can read the full announcement below:
TSN Announces New Partnership with ALL ELITE WRESTLING, Becoming the Canadian Home of Weekly Series AEW DYNAMITE, Beginning October 2
TORONTO (October 1, 2019) – TSN announced today a partnership with the new professional wrestling promotion ALL ELITE WRESTLING (AEW) to deliver live coverage of the weekly live wrestling show, AEW DYNAMITE, kicking off Wednesday, Oct. 2 at the famed Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C.
TSN and TSN Direct subscribers can watch the all-new AEW DYNAMITE every Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET on TSN’s digital streaming platforms, including TSN.ca and the TSN app, and on the network’s five national television feeds (subject to final scheduling confirmation). TSN’s AEW DYNAMITE schedule for the month of October is as follows:
Wednesday, Oct. 2: 8 p.m. ET on TSN.ca, the TSN app, and TSN2
Wednesday, Oct. 9: 8 p.m. ET on TSN.ca, the TSN app, and TSN2
Wednesday, Oct. 16: 8 p.m. ET on TSN.ca, the TSN app, and TSN2
Wednesday, Oct. 23: 8 p.m. ET on TSN.ca, the TSN app, and TSN2
Wednesday, Oct. 30: 8 p.m. ET on TSN.ca, the TSN app, and TSN3
Among the featured wrestlers competing in AEW’s highly anticipated, action-packed matches are Canadian superstars Chris Jericho, the inaugural and current AEW World Champion; and Kenny Omega, the subject of the acclaimed, fan-favourite documentary OMEGA MAN: A WRESTLING LOVE STORY, part of TSN’s award-winning series ENGRAVED ON A NATION.
“For many, many years, Canada has been home not only to some of the most legendary wrestlers ever, both past and present, but also to some of the most knowledgeable and passionate fans anywhere in the world today,” said Tony Khan, CEO of AEW. “I’m thrilled that we are teaming with TSN to show AEW DYNAMITE live in Canada. TSN has great history broadcasting wrestling, and I know they will be a great partner for AEW and our fans.”
“We were overwhelmed with fans’ outpouring of support for our OMEGA MAN documentary earlier this year, and that incredible response has primed TSN to showcase Kenny Omega and the rest of AEW’s high-octane talent for fans across the country,” said Shawn Redmond, Vice-President, Discovery and TSN. “AEW DYNAMITE is headlined by two Canadian mega-stars alongside a growing roster of must-see wrestlers, and we’re very excited to deliver the wrestling world’s game-changing new series to TSN subscribers.”
AEW also features members of The Elite (Cody and Brandi Rhodes, Matt and Nick Jackson, and Hangman Adam Page) as well as Jon Moxley, Nyla Rose, Awesome Kong, Dr. Britt Baker, SCU, and Dustin Rhodes, with renowned wrestling commentator Jim Ross calling the action.
TSN’s coverage of AEW DYNAMITE is also available for on-demand viewing to TSN and TSN Direct subscribers via TSN.ca/Live and the TSN app.
More Trending Stories
- Impact Wrestling President Ed Nordholm Claims Kevin Sullivan Worked on AEW Double or Nothing While Employed With Impact
- Eric Bischoff Explains Why He Never Reached Out for Shawn Michaels or The Undertaker to Join WCW
- Bruce Prichard on Why Lex Luger Didn’t Win WWF Title at SummerSlam 1993, How the Match Was Booked
- Jim Ross On Why Ronnie Garvin Beat Ric Flair For the NWA Title in 1987, If Flair Wanted Garvin To Win Because He Wasn’t a Threat