TUBE Guitarist to Produce Theme For NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 14

– NJPW has a producer set for the theme song for Wrestle Kingdom 14, and it’s someone with rock credentials. The company announced on Tuesday that Michiya Haruhata of Japanese pop-rock band TUBE is producing the theme for the show, which takes place on January 4th and 5th.

“I’m incredibly excited to be composing the theme music for this momentous event, the first Wrestle Kingdom of the Reiwa era,” said Haruhata. “With the world watching the title matches, and the retirement of Jushin Thunder Liger, it’ll be a huge weekend that goes down in history. I’m looking forward to having my music convey my support to all the wrestlers in the ring in the Tokyo Dome.”

Haruhata was the first guitarist from Asia to be added to Fender’s signature artist club, and received his own Signature Model Stratocaster from the company in 2002. He’s composed theme songs for several Japanese sporting events.