Tucker Discusses Why He Thinks Heavy Machinery Didn’t Get a Tag Title Run in WWE

– Speaking to The Angle Podcast recently spoke to former WWE Superstar Tucker, aka Levi Cooper, discussed Heavy Machinery never getting a run with the tag titles. Below is an excerpt (via Fightful):

“At the risk of sounding arrogant, I think maybe a part of the reason we didn’t get those was that we were able to get over on our own. Hey, this big babyface team you listen to the crowd when we come out they love us, they’re all about us. You don’t need to put the straps on us for them. Championships for the lack of a better term television prop. It’s the prize that’s fought over. You need something when there’s an antagonist and protagonist and they have a conflict.”

Tucker received his release from WWE last April.