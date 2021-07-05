Tucker On If Heavy Machinery Was Ever Planned to Cash in Money in the Bank As a Team

Tucker recently weighed in on whether there were any plans for Heavy Machinery to cash in Money in the Bank for a Tag Team Title Shot: if so, it was news to him. There was a rumor going around after Otis won the briefcase last May that he and Tucker would use it for a shot at one of the brand tag team titles, and the WWE alumni was asked about it on the OTR Show.

“I don’t think so, no,” he said (per Wrestling Inc). “I’d have no idea. Just based on my thought, to me I feel like Vince doesn’t feel like the tag division can really draw money. At least that seems to be the way that they’re booked. Even when they have a super emotional story, they might get twenty minutes at the most. They’re never getting forty minutes, they’re never going on last. And the Money in the Bank is like one of the biggest things in the company, it’s one of the biggest prop gimmicks that there is. It’s a ticket to a world title, there’s very few people that have unsuccessfully cash it. It’s like the thing they used to catapult someone, essentially. It would be nice to think they’d use it for us to win the tag team championships, but I don’t think it was the plan. And if it was, it never got there.”

Tucker was released from WWE back in August during the wave of cuts that included the IIconics, Mickie James and the now-returned Samoa Joe.