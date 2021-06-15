Tucker Discusses His Interest In Competing At Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport

Tucker was released by WWE back in April, and in a recent interview on Left My Wallet, he discussed potential future options in his wrestling career, including possibly competing at Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport.

When discussing his future in wrestling, Tucker mentioned that he is “definitely” interested in a Bloodsport appearance, noting that he wants to remind everyone that he’s a legit wrestler (via Fightful):

“Definitely interested in that. I’ve been doing jiu-jitsu and getting back into that. I’m planning on stripping away some of the facade and reminding the world, on a wrestling level, of where I come from and the reason why I got into wrestling in the first place and things I’m capable of doing. I’m not just a singlet and jean jacket wearing guy who turned on his partner and got fucked up by Ricochet. I’m a legit guy and I’m ready to put that back out in the world and let everyone remember what’s up. I’m excited. I don’t know exactly what I’m going to do, but I’m going to try different things out.”

Prior to joining WWE, Tucker was an All-American wrestler during his college career at Arizona State.