Tucker Reflects On WWE Release, Thanks Company For Giving Him An Opportunity

Tucker was one of 10 superstars released by WWE last week, and he was very vocal about his exit. In a recent video on Twitter, he reflected on his time with the company and his excitement for the future.

“The weekend has come and gone, and I’ve had a chance over these last few days to do some reflecting,” he said. “I want to take this time to say thank you. Thank you to all of the men and women who made my time in WWE a more enjoyable experience. The men and women of the locker room. So many incredibly talented individuals doing so many great things. I learned so much from you guys and I appreciate it.”

Tucker went on to thank those behind the scenes in WWE and discussed the next steps in his career.

“The men and women on the production side – behind the cameras, and the lights, and the microphone, and setting up and tearing down the rings and the monitors,” he said. “We truly would not have a show and it wouldn’t even be an ounce of what it is without you, and I learned a lot from you as well. So, thank you. To upper management, even though maybe we didn’t see eye-to-eye on everything, you guys gave me an opportunity to do something that I love and provide for my family, and I’ll always be grateful for that, so thank you. Finally, I want to say that moving forward, I don’t know exactly what the future holds for Levi Cooper, but I do know this: I am infinitely excited to use the lessons and skills that I developed while in WWE over these last seven years and apply them to whatever it is moving forward.”

You can watch the full video below.