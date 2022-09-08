Tuesday’s Episode of WWE NXT 2.0 Up Slightly In Viewers and Demo

According to a new report from Wrestlenomics’ Brandon Thurston, Tuesday’s episode of WWE NXT 2.0 was up in both viewers and the key 18-49 demographic. The show had 684,000 viewers, up from last week’s 676,000 viewers. In 18-49, it drew a 0.16 rating, up from last week’s 0.15.

Showbuzz Daily adds that the show was #12 for the night, behind news shows, sports and some reality programs. The top rated program of the night was ESPN’s coverage of the US Open quarterfinals, which had an 0.38 rating and 1,786,000 viewers. Fox News’ The Five had the most viewers with 3,513,000, but was #5 for the night with an 0.18 rating.