Tuesday’s Episode of WWE NXT Drops In Viewership and Rating

This past Tuesday’s episode of WWE NXT was down in both viewership and the key 18-49 demographic rating from New Year’s Evil the week before.

Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics reports that the show had 600,000 viewers, which is down from last week’s 700,000 viewers, as well as the week before (653,000).

The rating in the 18-49 demo was a 0.14, which was also down from last week’s 0.15 and the week before (0.16).

Showbuzz Daily reports that NXT was #26 for the night. The top rated show of the night was ESPN’s college basketball coverage of Kansas vs. Kansas State, with an 0.44 rating. Fox News’ The Five had the most viewers with 3,266,000.