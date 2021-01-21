wrestling / News
Tuesday’s Impact Wrestling Gets Lowest Rating Since ‘Best Of’ Specials, Viewership Drops
January 21, 2021 | Posted by
PWInsider reports that Tuesday’s episode of Impact Wrestling had drops in viewership and ratings, with its lowest numbers since the ‘Best Of’ episodes that aired at the end of December. The January 19 episode had 147,000 viewers and a 0.03 rating, down from last week’s 161,000 viewers and 0.05 rating.
The last time the show had ratings this low were the two-part Best Of episodes, which had 133,000 viewers/0.03 and 101,000 viewers/0.01 on December 22 and 29, respectively.
