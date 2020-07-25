Tuesday’s Impact Wrestling Rating and Viewership Up After Slammiversary

PWTorch reports that the ratings for Tuesday’s episode of Impact Wrestling, which was the first show after Slammiversary, saw increases in ratings and viewership for the company. Slammiversary had some buzz when it aired on FITE TV last week, thanks to appearances of former WWE stars like The Good Brothers, Heath and Eric Young, as well as the return of the Motor City Machine Guns.

The AXS TV series had 163,000 viewers on Tuesday, up from last week’s 156,000 and 135,000 the week before that. The average since March 24 has been 145,000. However Impact has still performed better this year, as it had more than 163,000 viewers on May 12, as well as nine of the first ten weeks of the year. The empty arena setting has resulted in viewership drops roughly between 5-10%, compared to normal projections for the seasonal changes that usually occur.

The show has had an average of 147,000 viewers since April. It averaged 174,000 in January, February, and March, which means it had a 15% drop. Without the pandemic, it’s believed that drop would be much smaller. Either way, it’s still the most viewed show on AXS by a wide margin.

Meanwhile, in the more important adults 18-49 demo, it had a 0.05 rating for the first time since February 25, tying its high demo rating for this year. While it’s three times less than that of NXT (0.17 rating) and over six times less than AEW (0.32 rating), Impact has still had a nice upward trend in ratings and viewership over the past several weeks.

It ranked #103 in cable on Tuesday, tied with the series Road Kill on Motor Trend and a few other shows. The #50 show drew a 0.13 rating.