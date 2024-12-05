Tuesday’s WWE NXT Falls Below 600,000 Viewers, Rating Also Down

Programming Insider reports that Tuesday’s episode of WWE NXT was down in both viewership and ratings for the Deadline go-home show. The show drew 593,000 viewers, down from last week’s 632,000. It is the second-lowest viewership since the show moved to the CW.

In the key 18-49 demographic, it had an 0.13 rating, down from last week’s 0.15.

CBS was the top network of the night with airings of FBI, FBI: International and FBI: Most Wanted.