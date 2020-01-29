wrestling / News

Tugboat Reflects on His Time as Hulk Hogan’s Cheerleader and Making It to WWE

January 29, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Tugboat WWE Hulk Hogan

WrestlingInc.com recently interviewed former WWE Superstar Fred Ottman (aka Tugboat and The Shockmaster) at Wrestling Con in Freehold, New Jersey. Below are some highlights.

On his time as a cheerleader for Hulk Hogan: “Oh, it was fantastic. I came into the business and they put me in there as Tugboat and at one point I was Hulk Hogan’s cheerleader. When Earthquake hurt him and put him out, it was just a surreal character. It was a great time. I was a wrestling fan before I became a wrestler. Then I became a wrestler and I’m still a wrestling fan today. There’s a lot of new, young talent and new, different companies. There’s a lot of different styles that people can watch today. It’s tremendous.”

Tugboat on making it to WWF: “When I finally made it to the WWF. It was somewhere where I always wanted to be when I got started wrestling. A gentleman by the name of The Great Malenko trained me and I watched him as a kid. When I went to the WWF, I walked through the curtains and my first tryout match was in Niagara Falls. Every champion from every part of the world that I watched wrestle was there. I got so nervous that I almost pulled the curtains out coming through the first time. I almost had a Shockmaster moment in my inception into the WWF.”

