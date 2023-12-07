Tully Blanchard Says Brian Cage Has ‘Great Potential’

In an interview with Wrestling Shoot Interviews (via Fightful), Tully Blanchard praised AEW’s Brian Cage and reveled advice he previously gave to ‘The Machine.’

He said: “Brian has got great potential, but you’ve got to do the right stuff at the right time. This is probably not the setting to do that, but he and I talked, and the advice that I gave him was, ‘You need to be a killer.’ I said, ‘You look like a killer. You need to be a killer.’“