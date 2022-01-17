Tully Blanchard, JJ Dillon, Others Added To Wrestlecon 2022

Wrestlecon has announced Tully Blanchard, JJ Dillon and several other new additions to their 2022 event in Dallas during Wrestlemania weekend. Man Mountain Rock, One Man Gang and Scotty 2 Hotty are also confirmed. The full list includes:

* The Briscoes

* Man Mountain Rock

* One Man Gang/Akeem

*

* Adam Bomb

* Mike Rotunda

* Ted Dibiase

* Bill Eadie

* Barry Darsow

* Slick

* Ron Simmons

* Marina Shafir

* Kurt Angle

* Bull Nakano

* Barbie Blank

* Atsushi Onita

* Mickie James

* Ultimo Dragon

* Al Snow

* Sonny Onoo

* Sam Houston

* Nick Aldis

* Debra McMichael

* The Rock ‘n’ Roll Express

* Tommy Rich

* Deonna Purrazzo

* Angelina Love

* Brooke Adams

* Windham Rotunda

* Killer Kross

* Scarlett Bordeaux

* Chelsea Green

* Maria Kanellis-Bennett

* Swoggle

* Brutus Beefcake

* Matt Cardona

* Brian Myers

* Velvet Sky

* Ted Dibiase Jr

* The Honky Tonk Man

Happy Thursday fam. Welcome to WrestleCon pic.twitter.com/9wIR2t4dbT — WrestleCon – Dallas 2022, LA 2023 (@wrestlecon) January 13, 2022

Up next! Welcome to WrestleCon 😀 pic.twitter.com/DV6EzcJmgl — WrestleCon – Dallas 2022, LA 2023 (@wrestlecon) January 14, 2022

🔥🤠Welcome to WrestleCon! pic.twitter.com/fJuYhV64Gq — WrestleCon – Dallas 2022, LA 2023 (@wrestlecon) January 15, 2022

No days off! Welcome to WrestleCon Tully! 🤠👊🏻 pic.twitter.com/KmaQsGci44 — WrestleCon – Dallas 2022, LA 2023 (@wrestlecon) January 16, 2022