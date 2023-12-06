Tully Blanchard Says No One Came To Him For Advice in AEW

In an interview with Wrestling Shoot Interviews (via Fightful), Tully Blanchard noted that no one came to him or Arn Anderson for advice during his time in the company. Blanchard was with AEW from 2019 to 2022.

He said: “Nobody. As far as I know, Arn or myself, nobody ever came to us. I don’t know that…my mind and the world that I came from in this business, I don’t know if there’s anything that I could offer. Because I don’t know how to do what they do. Because it is a, ‘Okay, I’m gonna do this, and the fans have to cheer for it or boo it, or be quiet.’ But the match never changes. Whereas if I did something and the fans didn’t react, I changed course right then. But I had that ability because my job was to make people scream. I don’t know that they really know how to do that [be spontaneous] anymore.“