Tully Blanchard Says It Took Him A Month To Get Over A Kick From Luchasaurus

During an interview on AdFreeShows (via Wrestling Inc), Tully Blanchard spoke about his match with FTR against Jurassic Express earlier this year and needing time to recover from a kick from Luchasaurus. Here are highlights:

On working with JJ Dillon again and working the match: It was a thrill to be there with JJ. I felt, in the ring, my old brain kick back into my early 30’s. The only thing, my body couldn’t keep up with it, but it was a thrill. The thing was when Luchasaurus kicked me in the side of the head, it took me a month to get over that. That was an amazing thing, because we have physical therapists and stuff in the back. You have a training room like a football team. They worked on me. I went home and had my own chiropractor and massage therapist work on me. I’m glad I didn’t experience any more damage than I did, but the 67-year-old can’t do anything that the 35-year-old could.”

On if younger wrestlers ask him for advice: “Most of the time, younger guys don’t come and ask me for my advice. When they do, I answer them as honest as I can. The things that I did, I think you would have to say most of the stuff was successful.”

On what he thinks Shawn Spears is missing: “He and I have had that discussion a number of times. It is a lot of me not having the answer because I was out of the business for 30 years, and now I’m starting to get back in the flow of things. The things that make people heels and babyfaces, or in between, really doesn’t change that much, because people’s emotions, and the things that you go after. Athletically, Shawn is phenomenal. He is big. He is tall. He is quick. I told him a couple months ago, ‘Dude, I couldn’t jump over the top rope. I couldn’t do this. I couldn’t do that. You need to show your abilities that you can do that stuff, and then if the situation arises like back in my career, people knew I could wrestle, but I chose to be a bad guy. That usually ticked off people even more. If people can grab a hold of you in that vein, I think it will push you up the ladder some.’”