wrestling / News

Tully Blanchard Says Promos Are Becoming A Lost Art

March 30, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Tully Blanchard Matches

In an interview with Wrestling Inc, Tully Blanchard spoke about wanting to help his daughter Tessa in the ring and his belief that promos are becoming a lost art in wrestling. Here are highlights:

On helping his daughter Tessa: “I’ve encouraged her and my children to set their goals high in what they want to achieve. I don’t get to see a lot of Tessa’s stuff but she is definitely diligent and working hard. I am proud of her and I think if I could get with her for about three weeks and watch her in the ring, I could give her tidbits and nuggets.”

On his seminars: “In those seminars, I talked about my conversations with Nick Bockwinkel, Terry Funk, Dory Funk Jr., Harley Race and Wahoo McDaniel. If you wanna be really good at something, don’t go copy some middle-of-the-road guy, go copy the best. Imitation is the greatest form of flattery and you want to imitate somebody that is the greatest success.”

On promos: “I think [promos are] probably a lost art form because you didn’t have to write a script for us. You just had to say, ‘You’re wrestling Dusty. You’re wrestling the Rock & Roll Express and you’re in St. Louis.’ Then we could take it and run with it and sell tickets.”

On his new book: “I’ve got a ghostwriter writing a book for me and we’re trying to get it published. Hopefully it will be out within the next year. The name of the book is ‘I Quit’ since I never quit at Starrcade at ’85 but I did quit when I came face-to-face with Jesus Christ. When I learned how to depend on him, my life changed and everything about me changed.”

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Tully Blanchard, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading