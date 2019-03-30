Tully Blanchard Says Promos Are Becoming A Lost Art

In an interview with Wrestling Inc, Tully Blanchard spoke about wanting to help his daughter Tessa in the ring and his belief that promos are becoming a lost art in wrestling. Here are highlights:

On helping his daughter Tessa: “I’ve encouraged her and my children to set their goals high in what they want to achieve. I don’t get to see a lot of Tessa’s stuff but she is definitely diligent and working hard. I am proud of her and I think if I could get with her for about three weeks and watch her in the ring, I could give her tidbits and nuggets.”

On his seminars: “In those seminars, I talked about my conversations with Nick Bockwinkel, Terry Funk, Dory Funk Jr., Harley Race and Wahoo McDaniel. If you wanna be really good at something, don’t go copy some middle-of-the-road guy, go copy the best. Imitation is the greatest form of flattery and you want to imitate somebody that is the greatest success.”

On promos: “I think [promos are] probably a lost art form because you didn’t have to write a script for us. You just had to say, ‘You’re wrestling Dusty. You’re wrestling the Rock & Roll Express and you’re in St. Louis.’ Then we could take it and run with it and sell tickets.”

On his new book: “I’ve got a ghostwriter writing a book for me and we’re trying to get it published. Hopefully it will be out within the next year. The name of the book is ‘I Quit’ since I never quit at Starrcade at ’85 but I did quit when I came face-to-face with Jesus Christ. When I learned how to depend on him, my life changed and everything about me changed.”