Tully Blanchard Thinks FTR Is the Best Tag Team in Today’s Wrestling

Tully Blanchard recently spoke with Wrestling Shoot Interviews (per Fightful) for a new interview where he discussed which tag team he thinks is the best in today’s wrestling. The legendary wrestler named former AEW Tag Team Champions FTR. Here are the highlights:

On FTR: “They [FTR] are probably the best tag team right now. I would have a hard time saying best tag team of all time since Arn and I are already in that position [laughs].”

On The Young Bucks: “The Young Bucks are very talented, and they would probably rival FTR.”