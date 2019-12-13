WWE News: Tumblr Names Becky Lynch As Favorite 2019 Wrestler, New Bobblehead Featuring Steve Austin and Bret Hart

– Tumblr has been doing a ‘Year in Review’ for 2019, asking users what their favorite things and people were. The wrestling list has Becky Lynch on top of a list that mostly includes WWE wrestlers. It’s interesting to note that both Dean Ambrose and Jon Moxley made the list. Here’s the top ten:

1. Becky Lynch

2. Seth Rollins

3. Roman Reigns

4. Dean Ambrose

5. Finn Balor

6. Jon Moxley

7. Sasha Banks

8. Charlotte Flair

9. Alexa Bliss

10. Bayley

– The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum have debuted an officially licensed, limited edition bobblehead featuring the Wrestlemania 13 submission match between Bret Hart and Stone Cold Steve Austin. It was produced by FOCO, an official licensee and manufacturer of WWE merchandise, and features Hart applying the Sharpshooter to Austin. Each bobblehead is numbered individually to 1997 (the year of the event) and are only available here. They cost $60 bucks a pop, with a shipping charge of eight dollars per order.

National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum co-founder and CEO Phil Sklar said: “We’re excited to release this bobblehead commemorating the epic match between Bret Hart and ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin from WrestleMania 13. The match was a true classic and this bobblehead is a reflection of that special night at the Rosemont Horizon.”