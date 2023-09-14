Turnstile Count Revealed For AEW All In

The turnstile count has been revealed for AEW All In in London. Wrestlenomics reports that the Freedom of Information office for the Brent Civic Centre has responded to a public records request with a statement which reads:

“The actual numbers registered entering [Wembley] Stadium through the turnstiles was 72,265 – this is reflective of what attended on the night and not the total number of tickets sold or no-shows etc.”

The outlet reports that the turnstile count, or “drop count” of a typical AEW event is about 80% to 90% of the paid attendance. AEW announced the paid attendance for All In at 81,035 while WrestleTix estimated the final count of tickets distributed to be 83,131. 72,265 is 87% of 83,131 and 89% of 81,035.

The report notes that the Arlington Police rstate that the turnstile count for WrestleMania 32 was 80,709. In both cases, it’s not clear how suite attendees factor into those numbers. WWE announced an attendance of 101,763 for WrestleMania 32, which Vince McMahon later acknowledged included “ushers and ticket takers and all of that.” WWE’s quarterly reports put the Wrestlemania 32’s paid attendance range between 73,711 and 85,888.