Tuwaiq Trophy Gauntlet Match Set For WWE Super ShowDown
WWE has set a gauntlet match for WWE Super ShowDown with a trophy on the line. The company has announced that the Tuwaiq Trophy Gauntlet Match will take place on the show, which takes place on February 27th and airs live on WWE Network.
This is the first match that AJ Styles and Andrade have been announced for since they went off television. Styles suffered suffered a separated shoulder at the Royal Rumble, while Andrade was suspended last month for a violation of the Wellness Policy.
As first announced on Monday Night Raw, Super ShowDown will play host to the first-ever Tuwaiq Trophy Gauntlet Match, as Rusev, R-Truth, AJ Styles, United States Champion Andrade, Erick Rowan and Bobby Lashley will complete in the high-stakes contest.
Don’t miss WWE Super ShowDown when it comes to International Arena at The Boulevard in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Thursday, Feb. 27, at 12 p.m. ET/8 p.m. AST, streaming live on the award-winning WWE Network!
