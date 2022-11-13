TV Champion and Top Contender Crowned at NWA Hard Times 3

NWA Hard Times 3 is happening right now and a new Television champion was crowned during the kickoff show. Jordan Clearwater defeated AJ Cazana to win the vacant title. Tyrus, the former champion, gave up the belt to get a shot at the Worlds Heavyweight title.

Not only was the new champion crowned, but so was the first challenger. Earlier in the show, Mims defeated “Adorable” Anthony Andrews to become the #1 contender. A date has not been set for the title match.