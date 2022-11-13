wrestling / News
TV Champion and Top Contender Crowned at NWA Hard Times 3
November 12, 2022 | Posted by
NWA Hard Times 3 is happening right now and a new Television champion was crowned during the kickoff show. Jordan Clearwater defeated AJ Cazana to win the vacant title. Tyrus, the former champion, gave up the belt to get a shot at the Worlds Heavyweight title.
Not only was the new champion crowned, but so was the first challenger. Earlier in the show, Mims defeated “Adorable” Anthony Andrews to become the #1 contender. A date has not been set for the title match.
Jordan Clearwater is the NEW @nwa TV Champion.@ClearLikeWater1 #HardTimes3
▶ https://t.co/yElwT1HuwU pic.twitter.com/ztFixvjyhb
— 𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 (@WrestlingCovers) November 13, 2022