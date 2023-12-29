wrestling / News
TV Championship Match & More Set For Next Week’s ROH TV
The ROH Television Championship will be on the line on next week’s episode of ROH TV. The company announced on this week’s episode that the following matches will take place on next week’s show:
* ROH TV Championship Match: Kyle Fletcher vs. Willie Mack
* Griff Garrison & Cole Karter vs. Angelico & Serpentico
