TV Championship Match & More Set For Next Week’s ROH TV

December 28, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Kyle Fletcher ROH Final Battle 2023 Image Credit: ROH

The ROH Television Championship will be on the line on next week’s episode of ROH TV. The company announced on this week’s episode that the following matches will take place on next week’s show:

* ROH TV Championship Match: Kyle Fletcher vs. Willie Mack
* Griff Garrison & Cole Karter vs. Angelico & Serpentico

