TV Championship Match & More Set For This Week’s NWA Powerrr

The NWA has announced a TV Title bout and more for this week’s episode of NWA Powerrr. The company announced on Monday that the following matches will take place on this week’s show, which airs on FITE TV on Tuesday and YouTube on Friday:

* NWA Television Championship Match: Tyrus vs. Odinson

* The Ill Begotten vs. Miserably Faithful

* Rodney Mack vs. Cyon

* Heart 2 Heart with Colby Corino