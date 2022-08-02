wrestling / News
TV Championship Match & More Set For This Week’s NWA Powerrr
August 2, 2022 | Posted by
The NWA has announced a TV Title bout and more for this week’s episode of NWA Powerrr. The company announced on Monday that the following matches will take place on this week’s show, which airs on FITE TV on Tuesday and YouTube on Friday:
* NWA Television Championship Match: Tyrus vs. Odinson
* The Ill Begotten vs. Miserably Faithful
* Rodney Mack vs. Cyon
* Heart 2 Heart with Colby Corino
🎯Who will get their spot on #NWA74?
Tomorrow on #NWAPowerrr📢
Cyon vs. Mack #1 contender match#TeamWar 💥💥
Heart 2 Heart with @ColbyCorino
NWA TV Title Main Event: @PlanetTyrus vs. @OdinsonOfAsgard
Watch it on #FITE with #NWAALLACCESS
🔗 https://t.co/qIkTY6i0e7 pic.twitter.com/3w6XDFLuFV
— FITE (@FiteTV) August 2, 2022
